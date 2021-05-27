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Rand Paul Was Right All Along
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120 views • May 27, 2021
Dr. Fauci Admits Dr. Rand Paul Was Right After All. Meanwhile, NIH Doctors Say Biden Admin Spiked Trump Admin’s Probe Into COVID’s Origins Without Consulting Them.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60aecbee7bbded51c575e3c8
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60aecbee7bbded51c575e3c8
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