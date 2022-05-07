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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Explains Premonitions, Prophecy, and COVID 19
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10 views • May 07, 2022
VA #60 Creator Explains Premonitions, Prophecy, and COVID-19
Description: Creator Explains Premonitions, Prophecy, and COVID-19
Why do people have premonitions? When do premonitions become prophecy and what is the difference? Does our mind create premonitions or are they a divine message? Why are premonitions so rare? Has our psychic ability been tampered with? Have we been warned through premonitions, many times, about the dangers of a global viral pandemic? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains how a number of writers have had prophetic visions of the COVID-19 pandemic and its future course. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: Creator Explains Premonitions, Prophecy, and COVID-19
Why do people have premonitions? When do premonitions become prophecy and what is the difference? Does our mind create premonitions or are they a divine message? Why are premonitions so rare? Has our psychic ability been tampered with? Have we been warned through premonitions, many times, about the dangers of a global viral pandemic? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains how a number of writers have had prophetic visions of the COVID-19 pandemic and its future course. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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