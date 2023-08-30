Prophetic Word 2020

January 12th, 2020
1 Thessalonians 5:20 commands us to "despise not prophesyings." Pastor Dean preaches on the importance of proving, or testing, all things with spiritual discernment without despising the gifts of the Spirit. Pastor Dean also shares his prophetic word for the year 2020 and calls out false prophets who push a pre-tribulation rapture.
