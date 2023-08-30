Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prophetic Word 2020
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
55 Subscribers
13 views
Published 14 hours ago

January 12th, 2020

1 Thessalonians 5:20 commands us to "despise not prophesyings." Pastor Dean preaches on the importance of proving, or testing, all things with spiritual discernment without despising the gifts of the Spirit. Pastor Dean also shares his prophetic word for the year 2020 and calls out false prophets who push a pre-tribulation rapture.

Keywords
prophecyrapturediscernmentdean odle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket