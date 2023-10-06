Create New Account
SN1308: Dissolving Normalcy, The Silent Slaughter & Echoes of Evil
Factions Of Freedom
Published a day ago

[Audio Podcast Version: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2023/10/05/dissolving-normalcy-the-silent-slaughter-echoes-of-evil]


[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2023/10/06/sn1308-dissolving-normalcy-the-silent-slaughter-echoes-of-evil/]


Front row seats to the chaotic and enigmatic dissolution of our norms. One isn’t sure whether they should feel blessed or scared for what that portends. If you’re reading this, you’re either in the beginning rumblings of The Great Reset with us, or you’re reading from a remnant perspective. What you must understand is that this all escaped us faster than we could react.


Several seasons worth of work, years worth of content addressing these issues and we’re still lost for words sometimes. This isn’t by accident either, the atrocities and confusions that we’re experiencing are meant to throw off our sense of balance and understanding. Whether it persists is up to us.


We won’t always have these chances to communicate, build and ultimately network. With a laser focused regime dedicated to eradicating its opposition and dissenting opinions, many are left shocked. Indeed we are in the days the precede turmoil and chaos. Pray.


Become An Exclusive Member: https://www.ko-fi.com/noizce, https://patreon.com/noizce, https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/noizce

Website: http://factionsoffreedom.jimdo.com/

Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra, @3RADAO

Discord: https://discord.gg/upFYNekW

Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction

Email: [email protected], [email protected]

