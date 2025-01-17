A Call to Stand with the Old City of Hebron

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thousands of Zionist settlers held a concert at the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, while the occupying forces imposed a curfew on Palestinians, preventing them from entering or leaving their homes.
Interview: Aref Jaber, Human Rights Activist.
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 12/01/2025
