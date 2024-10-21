BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Perfect Political Storm Forming
Jim Dunn
Jim Dunn
14 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 6 months ago

Trump is looking good in the polls, including the betting site.  I Believe that he will win on November 5th.  The question is whether he will win big enough to beat the cheat.  But there is a Perfect Storm forming like a weather modified hurricane in the Carribean.  There could be an economic collapse of the dollar, nuclear war in Ukraine, and a nuclear war in the Middle East.  That and the democrats are promising not to ratify the election even if Trump wins convincingly.  No Joe Biden did not win four years ago.  It will be spiritual battle, and Trump has just thrown the Christians under the bus by accepting baby killing up to the seventh month.  Pray for this country.

Keywords
trumpelectionbiblechristiansabortioneconomydollarharrisbricsmolech
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy