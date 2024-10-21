Perfect Political Storm Forming

Trump is looking good in the polls, including the betting site. I Believe that he will win on November 5th. The question is whether he will win big enough to beat the cheat. But there is a Perfect Storm forming like a weather modified hurricane in the Carribean. There could be an economic collapse of the dollar, nuclear war in Ukraine, and a nuclear war in the Middle East. That and the democrats are promising not to ratify the election even if Trump wins convincingly. No Joe Biden did not win four years ago. It will be spiritual battle, and Trump has just thrown the Christians under the bus by accepting baby killing up to the seventh month. Pray for this country.