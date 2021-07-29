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CHDC & CRC UPDATE ON LEGAL CHALLENGES
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100 views • July 29, 2021
CHDC - CRC Expert Discussion on Universities - Colleges & "Vaccines"
Children's Health Defense Canada (CHD Canada) and the Constitutional Rights Centre(CRC), joined by medical and academic expertise, discuss and announce the challenging of illegal and unconstitutional mandatory COVID "vaccine" policies at Ontario Colleges and Universities. Especially important is what Rocco states beginning at the 34 minute mark, regarding exemptions.
Link to this video on CRC’s YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/xagkphAh7gQ
Please share the Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
July 7th’s Choice Insider *SPECIAL EDITION* with links to Vaccine Regret resources:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/crm?page=CiviCRM&;q=civicrm%2Fmailing%2Fview&id=329
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Children's Health Defense Canada (CHD Canada) and the Constitutional Rights Centre(CRC), joined by medical and academic expertise, discuss and announce the challenging of illegal and unconstitutional mandatory COVID "vaccine" policies at Ontario Colleges and Universities. Especially important is what Rocco states beginning at the 34 minute mark, regarding exemptions.
Link to this video on CRC’s YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/xagkphAh7gQ
Please share the Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
July 7th’s Choice Insider *SPECIAL EDITION* with links to Vaccine Regret resources:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/crm?page=CiviCRM&;q=civicrm%2Fmailing%2Fview&id=329
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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