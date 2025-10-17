Maximum Force (1997, Saturn)

Maximum Force is a rail and lightgun shooter originally developed by Mesa Logic for the arcades. It was ported to the Saturn by Australian company Tantalus Interactive and published by Midway (in North America) and GT Interactive (in Europe and Australia). The game also came out for PC and Playstation.



You play an unnamed counter-terrorist agent, and you fight a terrorist group over the course of three missions. The first two missions can be played in any order, while the third only gets unlocked once you have completed the other two.



The game uses an FMV background showing an pre-rendered environment. Enemies and civilians are depicted by filmed actors. If you use a standard game pad, you move a cross-hair on screen for aiming, but the game also supports the Saturn's lightgun. You have one button for shooting and one for reloading. Your standard gun has infinite ammo, and sometimes bullet icons appear which give you a better weapon when shot. If you loose a life, you get reverted to the standard weapon.

In typical genre manor, enemies will appear from behind objects or pop up from the bottom of the screen. You have a short time span to shoot them before they hit you. If you get hit, you loose a life. You also loose a life if you shoot innocent civilians. Some objects can be destroyed by shooting them, which gives you points. Also, the destruction of certain objects will trigger a bonus round.

