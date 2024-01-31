Create New Account
The ONLY BILL Biden needs to sign to secure the border
High Hopes
Published 18 hours ago

Glenn Beck


Jan 30, 2024


The media insists that President Biden is finally getting tough on the border. But is he REALLY? Biden is demanding that Congress pass a bill that would give him new emergency powers to shut down the border. But Glenn is sick and tired of giving presidents emergency powers. Instead, he wrote up the only bill that Biden needs to sign to secure the border. And just in case Biden decides to ignore that one, like he's ignoring all the current border laws, Glenn wrote up a second bill to close all the loopholes ...


Keywords
presidentborderbidenglenn beckbillsignsecureemergency powers

