A Jewish professor who was There actually tells the Truth about Hitler and Germany.

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French Jew helps German Canadian in struggle from being blocked by his post office for telling truths about WW2 that those in control do not like.Villification of Hitler and Germany.Social achievements of Hitler who gave the Germans dignity.Live with the jewish dollar perish with the jewish dollar. Then and Now.Drugs turn people to Rubbish,Trash.