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Dr Jennifer Daniels - Our Most Popular Guest Ever Answers Your Health Questions on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (08.25.2014)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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167 views • November 16, 2021

Show Highlights:

-Can too much fruit be detrimental to one’s health?

-A recipe for detoxing from chemtrails

-Why is there no Ebola in Panama; it’s tropical with many fruit bats? Dr. Daniels tells us what she thinks is going on with the Ebola virus. Dr. Daniels tells us why we should avoid being tested for Ebola

-Dr. Daniels has been our most popular guest due to her interview on the health benefits of turpentine; she elaborates more in this interview. We recommend Diamond G Force Turpentine.

-Ideas for healing from Lupus; why Lupus is so difficult to deal with

-Could a 24 years old muscles spasms be a systemic problem that is being ignored? The solution would be to change the diet, cleanse with vitality capsules and start the turpentine protocol

-How to use turpentine on the skin

-Bridgette calls in to ask about menopause and hot flashes; her hot flashes have reduced, but now she’s having foot problems. What causes hot flashes anyway?

-Is there any way to take care of cavitations in the jaw without having a dentist do it?

-Candida’s role in the body; it’s there for a reason

-What steroids do to the body? Dr. Daniels advises to stay away from them

-Dr. Daniels suggestions for fatty liver and what causes it

-The importance of water, the foundation of everything

-A listener calls in with chronic arthritis. She’s been using turpentine with no improvement. We find out she’s been using it inappropriately

-Why too much fiber is not good for the small intestine

-A listener has a painfully itchy cyst on her neck; what should she do?

-Dr. Daniels gives her opinion of colostrum

-What causes H Pylori overgrowth?

and more!!!


https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers Chat 

 

https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-md-popular-guest-ever-answers-health-questions-august-25-2014/ 

Keywords
chemtrailsdiabetesebolafatty livervirussteroidsquarantinecandidahydrationarthritiscavitationsmenopausemalnutritionlupushot flashesdr jennifer danielsantibody testkochs postulatesturpentinejennifer danielsvitality capsulescolostrumh pylorimuscle spasmsantigen test
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