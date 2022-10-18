Six Members of the European Parliament Held a Press Conference on October 11, 2022, One Day After Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Refused to Answer Questions in Front of European Parliament- Part1

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53506828
Summary：Francesca Donato, member from Italy: the conduct of Pfizer, the biggest pharmaceutical company is deplorable and unacceptable in a democratic framework. Pfizer CEO, Mr. Albert Bourla and the President of EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen refused disclose to the content of their text messages cause the concerning shadows on the legitimacy of the entire contract award process and leaving suspicion of corruption to emerge.