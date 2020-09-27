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250K Cell Tower Workers TOASTED every year!
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310 views • September 27, 2020
n the US insurance companies report that 250K Cell Tower workers are burned & harmed in numerous ways by these Death Towers EVERY YEAR!
Property values, desirability and cell towers.
https://www.emfsa.co.za/news/property-values-desirability-cell-towers/
Property values, desirability and cell towers.
https://www.emfsa.co.za/news/property-values-desirability-cell-towers/
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