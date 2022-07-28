Dr. McCullough on COVID-19 Vaccination & Infertility | Sara Gonzales Blaze Media

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BLAZE TV: Sara Gonzales with Dr. McCullough on COVID-19 Vaccination and Infertility [CLIP]
This highlight reel gives the key data on COVID-19 vaccination and the pathophysiologic rationale for infertility occurring in both men and women. The key will be injections every six months to keep a steady dosing of injurious Spike protein to damage female eggs and male sperm.