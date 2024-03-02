Texas Burn Back Better, DEWs, Putin, Chemtrail Action

"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Tonight's show includes: Texas panhandle on fire, Peggy Hall on ways to take action on the spraying of our sky, Lockheed Martin Senior Fellow gets an earful from Univ. Of Texas students, Jack Ruby did not shoot Lee Oswald. plus much much more!
