Rapidly Expanding Real News Site Paves Way for Journalism of Tomorrow - Sam Anthony

Sam Anthony understands the media better than most people. Twenty-three years ago, he predicted that brick-and-mortar newspaper and magazine companies would go out of business in the face of an oncoming digital age. Today, he’s the CEO and president of yourNEWS Media Group Inc., a powerful and easy-to-use platform that provides news both locally and on a national scale. yourNEWS is the place for deplatformed content creators, writers, and podcasters who have been censored by Big Tech and the mainstream media. They are rapidly expanding, where they will soon be able to bring uncensored content to readers worldwide. “What we’re doing is the future of news,” Sam shares.
The Legacy media has a limited lifespan
The younger generation doesn’t watch television or listen to the radio - they are on the internet
You can post and read the latest local content on yourNEWS and also read national headline news on topics mainstream media won’t report
Sam partnered with Jason Sheppard to bring Wimkin - a Facebook alternative without censorship - to life
