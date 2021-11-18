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"A Whole Judgement" - AMERICA IS BEING JUDGED BY GOD, ALL WILL BE TESTED!
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199 views • November 18, 2021
PLEASE READ THE DESCRIPTION BOX.
Today's word: God will judge the unrighteous AND righteous. To judge means to weigh, assess, examine and come to a final conclusion about something. Christians should know that GOD WILL EXAMINE US FIRST, for judgement begins at the house of God. (1 Peter 4:17) Being saved and loving God is no reason to think God will not test the hearts and spirits of believers, for many are false in their expressions or compromised in their actions and beliefs. Judgement makes whole and perfect what is weak or failing, and this is a process all flesh must go through to be able to SELF-CORRECT BEFORE WE DIE, which is when nothing can be done. After death a final judgement of the soul occurs. Only God knows who is righteous or not, so lip service is done away with by His "whole judgement".
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/09/02/a-whole-judgement-august-23-2021/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
WRATH IS ON THE LAND (image where Jesus stood to plead His case against the U.S.A.): https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/05/wrath-is-on-the-land-july-5th-2021/
BLOOD TO DRINK: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/29/4150/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
Today's word: God will judge the unrighteous AND righteous. To judge means to weigh, assess, examine and come to a final conclusion about something. Christians should know that GOD WILL EXAMINE US FIRST, for judgement begins at the house of God. (1 Peter 4:17) Being saved and loving God is no reason to think God will not test the hearts and spirits of believers, for many are false in their expressions or compromised in their actions and beliefs. Judgement makes whole and perfect what is weak or failing, and this is a process all flesh must go through to be able to SELF-CORRECT BEFORE WE DIE, which is when nothing can be done. After death a final judgement of the soul occurs. Only God knows who is righteous or not, so lip service is done away with by His "whole judgement".
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/09/02/a-whole-judgement-august-23-2021/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
WRATH IS ON THE LAND (image where Jesus stood to plead His case against the U.S.A.): https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/05/wrath-is-on-the-land-july-5th-2021/
BLOOD TO DRINK: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/29/4150/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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