Hitman, Cancer, and Stroke: One Woman’s Story of Surrender and Survival - Ramona Tuma

Surrendering your life to God may sound nice, but how many people truly understand what that means? Ramona Tuma does. Ramona is an author, speaker, and Bible teacher, but her wisdom is born from years of adversity, ranging from abuse, three rounds of cancer, and two strokes that left her hurting and disabled. The challenges she has faced seem insurmountable. Decades ago, her first husband hired a hitman to kill her and a judge after she fought to win full custody of their children. Although she remarried a wonderful man, her battle with life-altering strokes has been a heavy burden. After her second stroke left her unable to function, she had to relearn how to read. How does she keep going? “Get up again,” she says. Ramona also realistically addresses what true and complete surrender to God’s will means when you are in the midst of unthinkable suffering.
TAKEAWAYS
Surrender means giving up your will for God’s
After her first stroke, Ramona had to relearn how to walk and after her second stroke, she overcame her grief and anger by leaning on God
Ramona’s book tells the full story of her life: Prisoner of Hope Captured by Grace
For Ramona, surrendering her will meant choosing to fight for recovery even though she wanted to die
