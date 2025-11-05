BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Hitman, Cancer, and Stroke: One Woman’s Story of Surrender and Survival - Ramona Tuma
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
422 followers
3 views • 23 hours ago

Surrendering your life to God may sound nice, but how many people truly understand what that means? Ramona Tuma does. Ramona is an author, speaker, and Bible teacher, but her wisdom is born from years of adversity, ranging from abuse, three rounds of cancer, and two strokes that left her hurting and disabled. The challenges she has faced seem insurmountable. Decades ago, her first husband hired a hitman to kill her and a judge after she fought to win full custody of their children. Although she remarried a wonderful man, her battle with life-altering strokes has been a heavy burden. After her second stroke left her unable to function, she had to relearn how to read. How does she keep going? “Get up again,” she says. Ramona also realistically addresses what true and complete surrender to God’s will means when you are in the midst of unthinkable suffering.



TAKEAWAYS


Surrender means giving up your will for God’s


After her first stroke, Ramona had to relearn how to walk and after her second stroke, she overcame her grief and anger by leaning on God


Ramona’s book tells the full story of her life: Prisoner of Hope Captured by Grace


For Ramona, surrendering her will meant choosing to fight for recovery even though she wanted to die



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

My Patriot Supply: PrepareWithTina.com

Prisoner of Hope book: https://amzn.to/43MOQVZ


🔗 CONNECT WITH RAMONA TUMA

Website: https://ramonatuma.com/

Facebook: https://bit.ly/436XXAD

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Ramonatuma

X: https://x.com/Tuma_ramona

YouTube: https://bit.ly/4hAYpgx


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

WAVwatch (get $100 off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #ramonatuma #yearend #newyear #happynewyear #christmas #yearendsale #yearendparty #year #holiday #newyearresolution #goals #finishwell #divineintervention #leadership #beinspired #jesusiscoming #eternity #theend #hope #newweek #leadingwell #lead #leadingpeople #opportunity #focus #grow #strategy


