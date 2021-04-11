A Compelling Young Donald J Trump Interview by Larry King (1987)

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Excerpts from the Donald J Trump Interview with Larry King.
This gives insights into the Real Donald Trump and is a great video
to share with your sleeping and comatose friends who need to wake up!
Note the young Donald expressing his desire to change the status quo,
his concerns for farmers and the less fortunate. He was a mogul with
a heart!