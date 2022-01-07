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Is The First Seal Opened?
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43 views • January 07, 2022
Has the first seal of Revelation 6:2 been opened? Are we under the tyrannical reign of the rider on the white horse? Does the rider on the white horse represent allopathic medicine in its current state?
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