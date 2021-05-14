Censored Doctors-Dr. Rushid A Buttar

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UPDATE:
With sad heart I am updating this video, cause he passed away on 2023-05-18. Dr. Rushid A Buttar will be greatly missed. He was a true doctor, and patriot, a freedom fighter. RIP.
Dr. Rushid A buttar can be found now on https://www.V2c.live Visit his free-speech platform to view his videos related to the pandemic, and about holistic methods of healing.