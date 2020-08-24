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Biblical Solutions For Life - Session 2. "You choose."
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6 views • August 24, 2020
Training by Apostle Dr. Bacer J. Baker
To learn more about
More Than Enough Ministries
and Astounding Love! A Global Church Fellowship
Contact Us https://mteminc.org/index.php/contact-us/
Contact Us https://astoundinglove.org/contact-us/
[email protected]
1914 Trade Zone Boulevard
San Jose, CA 95131
USA
(408) 945-4439: MAIN
#LoveAstounding
To learn more about
More Than Enough Ministries
and Astounding Love! A Global Church Fellowship
Contact Us https://mteminc.org/index.php/contact-us/
Contact Us https://astoundinglove.org/contact-us/
[email protected]
1914 Trade Zone Boulevard
San Jose, CA 95131
USA
(408) 945-4439: MAIN
#LoveAstounding
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