The Tragedy of Lockdown in Hohhot, China: A Citizen Speaks Out for A Mother Who Jumped off Her Apartment

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https://gnews.org/articles/516129
Summary：Under the lockdown by the CCP’s brutal Zero-COVID policy, a girl was blocked from seeing her mother who had just jumped off her apartment, separated by a welded door. An angry citizen took a video to speak out the truth about this story.