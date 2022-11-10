The Tragedy of Lockdown in Hohhot, China: A Citizen Speaks Out for A Mother Who Jumped off Her Apartment

https://gnews.org/articles/516129
Summary：Under the lockdown by the CCP’s brutal Zero-COVID policy, a girl was blocked from seeing her mother who had just jumped off her apartment, separated by a welded door. An angry citizen took a video to speak out the truth about this story.
