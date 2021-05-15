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How to Survive the First 90 Days After the Collapse
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613 views • May 15, 2021
MESSAGE FROM: Sea the Scrolls
"Dear God, please grant thy family and friends, neighbors, community members and all worldly brothers and sisters the neccessary things we need to survive and keep our peace, clairty, love and faith. Please help us come together as a collective consciousness in total cooperation without war, hate, crime and catastrophe. Please protect us and all life forms in these trivial times mentality, physically, emotionally and spiritually. I thank you for this life experience you have given and am beyond greatful for being a part of this great mystery. I thank you with all of my mind, heart, body and soul. Great God creator of all and everything, please hear this prayer, I love you. Amen"
"Dear God, please grant thy family and friends, neighbors, community members and all worldly brothers and sisters the neccessary things we need to survive and keep our peace, clairty, love and faith. Please help us come together as a collective consciousness in total cooperation without war, hate, crime and catastrophe. Please protect us and all life forms in these trivial times mentality, physically, emotionally and spiritually. I thank you for this life experience you have given and am beyond greatful for being a part of this great mystery. I thank you with all of my mind, heart, body and soul. Great God creator of all and everything, please hear this prayer, I love you. Amen"
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