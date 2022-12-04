1900 DOCTORS DEAD AND COUNTING - YOUNGER DOCTORS DYING AT 8X THE NORMAL RATE. (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MVXsZ3NjZveo/
When will the medical community wake up? It is not about a virus a mask or a shot. It is about GENOCIDE you fools. And you guys are driving the bus over the cliff. “Most doctors by now have had four COVID shots — some have even had five.” I wish enough would hurry up and die and maybe the rest would wake the hell up and figure it out. I am not sure they can at this point.Source: Unknown - not cited by poster
More videos you may want to see:
Man crushes himself with his own loading ramps (Dumb Ass) That is gonna leave a mark
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3OO5NSp5cjR5/
Situational Awareness video #41 Look where you are going. Does she cross streets this way?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KSquFGOJ8I39/
Who sacrifices children and drinks their blood? Here is your answer if you can take it
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GB50L4MEszTH/
The Ice Wall Expedition (61 PHOTOS) 1912 Captain Robert Scott Evidence Of Ancient Civilizations
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i1IhoxpHOR8Q/
He danced like a butterfly but got stung by a bee KO'ed 6 seconds into Round 1 🤣🤣🤣
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rFjAntmJygQ1/
If you know someone who has poisoned themselves and their family, this may be why
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RKKLA9qzskqe/
Vax popping pop star almost pops off permanently - 3 stokes and a heart attack but the show goes on!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lX00GTMafQAv/
Another one turns his head spins around and dies. What is causing this?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/13PZuMzlf7YJ/
The Ice Wall Expedition (61 PHOTOS) 1912 Captain Robert Scott Evidence Of Ancient Civilizations
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i1IhoxpHOR8Q/
The weird turning spinning circle of death we keep seeing - Is this somehow related?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dkb7dULC0c5q/
Humans Made To Order Doppelganger: The Looming Nemesis - Clonaid And The Admission We Missed.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0t9NrP4rpnUg/
28 yr veteran of silicon valley on smart cities, STREET LIGHTS THAT KILL, digital IDs and more
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gKU44XP33IPf/
Another one does the weird head spin/body turn and falls over dead while live streaming
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NNuJzXAS7GXJ/
WTH is going on? He turns to the right, looks up and raises his arm before falling over dead
https://www.bitchute.com/video/whIvYBPTuo6o/
They have been and are killing people in care homes and hospitals - this is how they do it
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m7eyHejX9cBh/
It is the new form of slavery - It is how they keep you poor
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fg0LlGOQTnDA/
The Forbidden History of Christmas
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U09bCCxPg2p0/
He sleeps with the fishes...and he dined with them also...sort of.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N9skPsNEHCh9/
A secret chamber where children are tortured and sacrificed in satanic rituals
https://www.bitchute.com/video/331zj3PAU5S9/
Heads up! Have you heard about "Death Panels" that will get to decide if you live or die?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JHdWYKSj68MF/
Watch Michael Jackson come back to life before your eyes.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ibYiUOetu0Ap/
Illuminati High Priests...Blood Sacrifice...Rituals...Devil Worship.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CsAoUutdx8WL/
Vaccines are like a time bomb inside your body just waiting to go off
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tXopPxqtWjgZ/
Bear chases dog. Lady chases bear armed with a cell phone. If you were to catch the bear mam...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2m613tVM0l79/
ICU Nurse Kills Over 400 Recovering People - Exposing How Hospitals Murder
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E2p5b7kj9i4U/
Another one with phone in hand turns raises his arm and looks up as he is killed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/r9cUBxODCoAN/
People Are Beginning To Change
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9QLWYyLTtuDW/
We must move the deceased gently and carefully - uh oh didn't see that coming
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EzRMLXDz2y3r/
Teacher: Little Johnny, what does a pig say? Little Johnny says....
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1gDAQ2VM2FRb/
THE PLANNED ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE ACTIVATED BY 5G
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n9VjdFkCHfws/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.