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Crossroads, Live Q&A: Space Force Officer Punished for Opposing Marxism; Portland On Brink of Gang War
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20 views • May 17, 2021
A commanding officer with the U.S. Space Force was removed from his position after he wrote a book warning about the spread of Marxism and Critical Race Theory in the U.S. military. https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/space-force-officer-relieved-after-denouncing-marxism-critical-race-theory-in-military_3817370.html
https://www.theepochtimes.com/
Portland, Oregon, is allegedly on the brink of a gang war amid an increase in violence following efforts to defund the police.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.
We’re being heavily censored by Big Tech. Our solution? Create our own independent platform free of censorship.
Join us today on EpochTV. We’ve got a country to save: http://epochtv.com/Crossroads
Follow Joshua on Twitter: @JoshJPhilipp
https://www.theepochtimes.com/
Portland, Oregon, is allegedly on the brink of a gang war amid an increase in violence following efforts to defund the police.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.
We’re being heavily censored by Big Tech. Our solution? Create our own independent platform free of censorship.
Join us today on EpochTV. We’ve got a country to save: http://epochtv.com/Crossroads
Follow Joshua on Twitter: @JoshJPhilipp
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