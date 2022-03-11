I Will Sift The House Of Israel Among All Nations WW111

For it is IMPOSSIBLE to please God without Faith. God has not given us the spirit of fear but of love, power and a sound mind. By Faith Moses choose to suffer affliction with the people of God than to enjoy the pleasures of sin for a season. The fearful shall have their part in the lake that burneth with fire and brimstone.





Amos 9:8-9

King James Version

8 Behold, the eyes of the Lord God are upon the sinful kingdom, and I will destroy it from off the face of the earth; saving that I will not utterly destroy the house of Jacob, saith the Lord.



9 For, lo, I will command, and I will sift the house of Israel among all nations, like as corn is sifted in a sieve, yet shall not the least grain fall upon the earth.



Matthew 5:10-12

King James Version

10 Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness' sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.



11 Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake.



12 Rejoice, and be exceeding glad: for great is your reward in heaven: for so persecuted they the prophets which were before you.



Matthew 24:9

King James Version

9 Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name's sake.