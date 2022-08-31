Situation Update, Aug 31, 2022 - MILLIONS of Americans to be EVICTED from their homes as economic collapse accelerates

0:00 Intro

0:53 Alternative Media

17:30 Bill Halter

40:23 Judy Mikovits

1:21:40 California

1:24:55 Delusions





- Massive number of EVICTIONS coming as millions of Americans can't pay rent due to skyrocketing costs of electricity, food and fuel

- Condemnation for Gavin McInnes' irresponsible, dangerous HOAX ARREST

- Entire fleet of US Army Chinook helicopters GROUNDED over China-made O-rings

- #Ukraine counteroffensive fizzles in mere hours

- California pretends electricity can be generated with ZERO emissions

- CDC admits spike protein persists in the body after the clot shots

- Pfizer bans Whites and Asians (which includes Pakistanis, Indians) from fellowship program







For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





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