The 7 year tribulation has not started yet! Part 2

In part two I discuss Daniel 7 and Revelation 13 to explain in greater detail why the 10 global regions must appear first before anyone can claim the 7 year great tribulation has started! I also discuss signs from the Bible of how to spot the Anti Christ as he starts his ascension to power.
Donate: PayPal.me/captainmike1921
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.