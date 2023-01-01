Create New Account
The 7 year tribulation has not started yet! Part 2
In part two I discuss Daniel 7 and Revelation 13 to explain in greater detail why the 10 global regions must appear first before anyone can claim the 7 year great tribulation has started! I also discuss signs from the Bible of how to spot the Anti Christ as he starts his ascension to power.

