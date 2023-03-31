Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
COMPUTINGFOREVER: CENTRALLY PLANNED CITIES: PLANNED-OPOLIS (mirrored)
41 views
channel image
Contrarian
Published 17 hours ago |

Mirrored from Bitchute channel SixthSense at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/CU76b9VL8L1O/

🆕⚠️LATEST PFIZER DOCS LIST GRAPHENE OXIDE:⚠️🆕https://bit.ly/40k8i8G


⚠️DETECTION OF GRAPHENE IN COVID19 VACCINES BY MICRO-RAMAN SPECTROSCOPY - Prof. Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid⚠️

https://bit.ly/3HI7brG


⚠️FOIs reveal that health/science institutions around the world (211 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 isolation/purification, anywhere, ever⚠️ https://bit.ly/3Gt39Uq


⚠️A Case Report: Multifocal Necrotizing Encephalitis and Myocarditis after BNT162b2 mRNA Vaccination against COVID-19 ⚠️

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-393X/10/10/1651

https://bit.ly/3xpvS7t


🆕⚠️Autopsy-based histopathological characterization of myocarditis after anti-SARS-CoV-2-vaccination [PDF DOC]⚠️

https://bit.ly/3HHQJt9


⚠️What is in the so-calledCOVID-19 “Vaccines”? Part 1: Evidence of a Global Crime Against Humanity:⚠️

https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/52/121

https://bit.ly/3gXgQ4j


⚠️Scanning and Transmission Electron Microscopy Reveals Graphene Oxide in CoV-19 Vaccines⚠️

https://www.actascientific.com/ASMS/pdf/ASMS-06-1351.pdf


⚠️Evidence for a connection between coronavirus disease-19 and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5G⚠️

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8580522/pdf/jclintranslres-2021-7-5-666.pdf


⚠️Case Briefing Document and lab report, shows GRAPHENE OXIDE FOUND IN ALL MRNA INJECTIONS, 11/02/2022⚠️

https://ukcitizen2021.org/Case_Briefing_Document_and_lab_report_Ref_AUC_101_Report%20.pdf

This report, ref AUC_101_Report, which was commissioned by EbMCsquared CiC and prepared and published by UNIT relates to initial findings and forms a strong case for continued further scientific investigation.


⚠️On the Clear Evidence of the Risks to Children from Smartphone and WiFi Radio Frequency Radiation [PDF]⚠️

https://bit.ly/3VKaOSY


MIRROR SOURCE, You are encouraged to follow/support/credit the original content creator, if you see fit:

⫸ComputingForever⫷ https://odysee.com/@ComputingForever:9

🎬 https://odysee.com/@ComputingForever:9/planned-opolis-2:1


Buy How is This a Thing Mugs here: https://teespring.com/stores/computing-forever-store


Support my work on Subscribe Star: https://www.subscribestar.com/dave-cullen


Support my work via crypto: https://computingforever.com/donate/


Follow me on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hybM74uIHJKg/

http://www.computingforever.com


KEEP UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

Gab: https://gab.ai/DaveCullen


Subscribe on Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/DaveCullen


Minds.com: https://www.minds.com/davecullen


Subscribe on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDaveCullenShow:7


Telegram: https://t.me/ComputingForeverOfficial


▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

⚠️MORE UP TO DATE CONTENT HERE:⚠️: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0


🎄NEW! November 22nd, 2022🎄

🏥 Write To Your GP, Healthcare Professional Or Pharmacist To Remind Them They Must First ‘Do No Harm’ [Template Letter]🏥

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Letter-8-GPs-and-Pharmacists:4


🏥Post Covid Jab Supplement Guide - Dr. Zandré Botha🏥:

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/post-covid-jab-supplement-guide:1


⚠️Pfizers Adverse Reactions Doc, they wanted to hide for 75 YEARS! ⚠️

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf


⚠️⚠️LATEST PFIZER DOC DROP:⚠️⚠️

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/reissue_5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf


📣NEW!! - Jab Centre Script & Documentation📣NEW!!

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Jab-Centre-Script---Documentation:5


📣NEW!! - URGENT PUBLIC NOTICE: Covid-19 vaccines and various civil servants are now under criminal investigation - Case number: 6029679/21 PDF - PRINT/SHARE FAR AND WIDE! 📣NEW!!

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/URGENT-PUBLIC-NOTICE-one-page:2


🏥 Removing Nano Poisoning - REV3 - PDF Document🏥

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Removing-Nano-poisoning-rev3-2020:3


🏥 How to detox graphene oxide 🏥

https://www.holistichealthonline.info/how-to-detox-graphene-oxide/


Keywords
bitcoinnew world orderpandemicsocial creditagenda21deathsunemploymentpovertycashlesshungerlockdownagenda2030coronavirusgreat reset15 minute cities

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket