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RARE 1911 D. W. GRIFFITH MOVIE "THE INDIANS BROTHER" WITH FRANK OPPERMAN
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15 views • December 14, 2019
This movie is in the public domain. An interesting early film showing the Native American way of life. This was released in 1911 and directed by D. W. Griffith. The cast also includes: Wilfred Lucas as The Indian Chief's Brother
Guy Hedlund as The Renegade
John T. Dillon as At Funeral (as Jack Dillon)
Francis J. Grandon as Indian
Florence La Badie
Alfred Paget as In Second Tribe / At Funeral
W. C. Robinson as In Second Tribe
Blanche Sweet as Indian
Kate Toncray as Indian
Charles West as At Funeral (as Charles H. West)
I hope you will enjoy this seldom seen treasure of the American cinema!
Guy Hedlund as The Renegade
John T. Dillon as At Funeral (as Jack Dillon)
Francis J. Grandon as Indian
Florence La Badie
Alfred Paget as In Second Tribe / At Funeral
W. C. Robinson as In Second Tribe
Blanche Sweet as Indian
Kate Toncray as Indian
Charles West as At Funeral (as Charles H. West)
I hope you will enjoy this seldom seen treasure of the American cinema!
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