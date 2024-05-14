Eurovision and Antichrist-NOW THE END BEGINS-MAY 13 2024

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we here in America may not be overly concerned with the Eurovision contest a continent away, but it is perhaps the most-watched and most-influential cultural event in all of Europe. This year, Eurovision was one by a non-binary performer named Nemo, but the real 'star' of the show was a self-proclaimed 'they/them witch' named Bambi Thug. In the semi-final, Bambie Thug performed inside a candlelit pentagram. Throughout their performance they remove a dress covered with black feathers to revealing a swimsuit adorned with the transgender flag - a reference to their non-binary identity. Bambi Thug visually represents the dramatic global shift in recent years of the rise in Satanism in the arts, entertainment, culture and politics. Why, it's almost as if this world is preparing itself to receive Antichrist, which in fact, it absolutely is. On this episode, we show you some shocking developments about the world we live in as it relates to the end times and the soon-coming Pretribulation Rapture of the Church.



