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Nesara/Gesara Act - short message
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583 views • January 25, 2021
#nesara #gesara #thebestisyettocome #NesaraGesara
As almost all my social media presence was removed, I would like to inform you that I've just posted a new article entitled
NESARA and GESARA Act – Has It Already Been Implemented?
Please read it here: https://massawakening.org/nesara-and-gesara-act/
Image: unknown
If you know the creator of this image please send me his/her details to give him/her credit.
As almost all my social media presence was removed, I would like to inform you that I've just posted a new article entitled
NESARA and GESARA Act – Has It Already Been Implemented?
Please read it here: https://massawakening.org/nesara-and-gesara-act/
Image: unknown
If you know the creator of this image please send me his/her details to give him/her credit.
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