La Flat Earth Society è un'opposizione controllata 20 ott 2016

La Flat Earth Society è un gruppo di opposizione controllato che mescola verità con menzogne per screditare i ricercatori genuini della Terra Piatta, un lavoro che stanno facendo da tempo.
Questo il link originale di Eric Dubay https://youtu.be/XKKn2-MU0fQ
Buona visione.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.