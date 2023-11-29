La Flat Earth Society è un'opposizione controllata 20 ott 2016

Create New Account
La Flat Earth Society è un'opposizione controllata 20 ott 2016
I miei video prima di adesso
Published Yesterday

La Flat Earth Society è un gruppo di opposizione controllato che mescola verità con menzogne per screditare i ricercatori genuini della Terra Piatta, un lavoro che stanno facendo da tempo.

Questo il link originale di Eric Dubay https://youtu.be/XKKn2-MU0fQ

Buona visione.

horizonflat-earthterra-piattadino-tinelli

