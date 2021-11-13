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It's Gene Therapy NOT a vaccine. It's OVER!
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803 views • November 13, 2021
David Martin Nails It almost a year ago. Time to wake up and share this video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/N3j2yZuUmY6k/
Let's end this now.
“Listen,” Martin says. “This is a pretty straight-forward situation. You’re being lied to. Your own government is violating its own laws … They have thrown this book [15 U.S. Code Section 41] on more people than we can count.
They have shut down practitioners around the country, time and time again, for violating what are called ‘deceptive practices in medical claims’ … Guess what? They’re doing exactly that thing.”
Full Version of David Martin’s January 11, 2021 Video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N3j2yZuUmY6k/
https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/The-FauciCOVID-19-Dossier2532.pdf
David Martin World: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClLDXIjo_7yQPG1Uqt-n4Wg
https://youtu.be/p_hwJkhNo9w
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClLDXIjo_7yQPG1Uqt-n4Wg
Official website: https://davidmartin.world
Blog: https://invertedalchemy.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/fullyliveworld
M-CAM home: https://m-cam.com
Let's end this now.
“Listen,” Martin says. “This is a pretty straight-forward situation. You’re being lied to. Your own government is violating its own laws … They have thrown this book [15 U.S. Code Section 41] on more people than we can count.
They have shut down practitioners around the country, time and time again, for violating what are called ‘deceptive practices in medical claims’ … Guess what? They’re doing exactly that thing.”
Full Version of David Martin’s January 11, 2021 Video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N3j2yZuUmY6k/
https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/The-FauciCOVID-19-Dossier2532.pdf
David Martin World: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClLDXIjo_7yQPG1Uqt-n4Wg
https://youtu.be/p_hwJkhNo9w
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClLDXIjo_7yQPG1Uqt-n4Wg
Official website: https://davidmartin.world
Blog: https://invertedalchemy.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/fullyliveworld
M-CAM home: https://m-cam.com
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