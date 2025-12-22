Tech N9ne (feat. Krizz Kaliko) - BUS INVADERS (Revisited) Ep. 288 [2013]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders (Revisited)”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the rapper, Tech N9ne, while on the "Something Else Tour 2013" with Krizz Kaliko, ¡Mayday!, Stevie Stone, Prozak, and Ces Cru. Tech N9ne is currently supporting his newest album, 5816 Forest.
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - October 15, 2013
Location - Mojoes in Joliet, IL
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:36 Skip Intro
01:00 Front Lounge
06:17 Bunks
07:19 Bedroom
09:57 Bathroom
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.
