Howard Lutnick's Family Just Made BILLIONS By Betting Against Trump's Tariffs❓❓❓

43 views • 2 days ago

That Were Written By Their Father!❓❓❓

MAJOR SCANDAL BREAKING: President Trump's Commerce Sec. Howard Lutnick's Family Just Made BILLIONS By Betting Against Trump's Tariffs That Were Written By Their Father!❓❓❓

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.