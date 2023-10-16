Trance-Formation (2012) MAX IGAN DOCUMENTARY # 6

This is Max Igan's 6th film, first published in January 2012
Civil disobedience is not our problem. Our problem is civil obedience.
Our problem is that people all over the world have followed the dictates
of leaders and millions have been murder because of this obedience. Our
problem is that people are obedient all over the world in the face of
poverty and starvation and stupidity, and war, and cruelty. Our problem
is that people are obedient while the jails are full of petty thieves
and the grand thieves are running the country. That's our problem.
