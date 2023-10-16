Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trance-Formation (2012) MAX IGAN DOCUMENTARY # 6
channel image
Alfa and Omega
13 Subscribers
31 views
Published Yesterday

This is Max Igan's 6th film, first published in January 2012

Civil disobedience is not our problem. Our problem is civil obedience. Our problem is that people all over the world have followed the dictates of leaders and millions have been murder because of this obedience. Our problem is that people are obedient all over the world in the face of poverty and starvation and stupidity, and war, and cruelty. Our problem is that people are obedient while the jails are full of petty thieves and the grand thieves are running the country. That's our problem.

Keywords
nwobankingcallingmaxiganobidience

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket