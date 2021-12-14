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I, Pet Goat II, by Heliofant - The Apple / POTUS-Antichrist Time Ritual from 2012
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172 views • December 14, 2021
This viral video was released on June 24, 2012 - in a very notable season! It's filled with symbolism that begs to be explored to understand what the producers were trying to convey and accomplish. We've already given our attention to decoding I, Pet Goat, II, even this scene that features the girl with the apple, but today we want to revisit it to add some fresh and relevant insight. If you're interested in where we've already been with this, you'll find the links on our blog.
Find a full HD version for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/IPG2TimeRitualV2.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Find a full HD version for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/IPG2TimeRitualV2.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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