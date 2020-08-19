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08112020 States Secretly Stockpiling Food for Need Ahead - To the Roof
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280 views • August 19, 2020
The Ice Age Farmer talks about states storing food
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3r5ZLq6QYOc
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3r5ZLq6QYOc
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