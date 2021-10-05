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Why 60 Minutes Failed: Fake News Narrative Exposed
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71 views • October 05, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3633/why-60-minutes-failed-fake-news-narrative-exposed
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3633-why-60-minutes-failed-fake-news-narrative-exposed
On Sunday March 26th, 2016, 60 Minutes did a highly rated expose on Fake News: "The phrase 'fake news' has been used by Trump to discredit responsible reporting that he dislikes. But 60 Minutes’ investigation looks at truly fake news created by con-artists."
While examining websites which create admittedly fictional hoax stories and Russian bots which can inflate social media statistics - Scott Pelley took aim at lawyer Mike Cernovich, in a segment which only further demonstrated the mainstream media's dishonesty.
Link: http://www.cbsnews.com/news/how-fake-news-find-your-social-media-feeds/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3633-why-60-minutes-failed-fake-news-narrative-exposed
On Sunday March 26th, 2016, 60 Minutes did a highly rated expose on Fake News: "The phrase 'fake news' has been used by Trump to discredit responsible reporting that he dislikes. But 60 Minutes’ investigation looks at truly fake news created by con-artists."
While examining websites which create admittedly fictional hoax stories and Russian bots which can inflate social media statistics - Scott Pelley took aim at lawyer Mike Cernovich, in a segment which only further demonstrated the mainstream media's dishonesty.
Link: http://www.cbsnews.com/news/how-fake-news-find-your-social-media-feeds/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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