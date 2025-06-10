EDGAR CAYCE'S TOP FIVE PREDICTIONS THAT CAME TRUE

Edgar Cayce, known as the "Sleeping Prophet," made numerous predictions during his trance-like states, many of which are believed to have come true. Here are his top five predictions that reportedly materialized, presented in

Stock Market Crash and Great Depression (1929): In 1925 and again in March 1929, Cayce warned of a "great disturbance in financial circles," predicting a significant economic downturn. Six months later, the stock market crashed, triggering the Great Depression, aligning precisely with his foresight.



World War II and Global Conflict: In 1935, Cayce foresaw a world at war, specifically mentioning an alliance between Germany, Austria, and Japan, which became reality with the Tripartite Pact in 1940. He also predicted the global scale of the conflict, which unfolded as World War II.



Deaths of Presidents Roosevelt and Kennedy: In 1939, Cayce predicted turmoil in the U.S., including the deaths of two presidents in office. Franklin D. Roosevelt died in 1945, and John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963, fulfilling this prophecy.



Discovery of the Bimini Road (Atlantis): In 1938, Cayce predicted that evidence of Atlantis would be found near Bimini in 1968 or 1969. In 1968, the Bimini Road, an underwater rock formation, was discovered, leading some to believe it was a remnant of the lost civilization.



Collapse of the Soviet Union: Cayce foresaw Russia evolving from communism to a freer society, predicting it would become an ally of the U.S. This came to pass with the Soviet Union's dissolution in 1991, marking a shift toward democracy.



While Cayce’s predictions often spark debate, with skeptics citing vague language or failed prophecies, these five align closely with historical events, cementing his legacy as a remarkable seer.







