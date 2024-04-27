Create New Account
From Tragedy to Triumph
Martus for Truth
When you have, solidly in your life, a woman named Karen, it is not an insult; it is not a curse. Rather, it is an incredible blessing from God. It is as though you have, in your life, a Horn of Plenty—of grace—granted to you by God.

#HornOfPlenty, #Grace, #Agapé

graceagapehornofplenty

