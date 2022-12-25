Create New Account
Return of the King pt 1
JoanofArk4Freedom
Could the land beast and the sea beast be two beast kingdoms in the last days? I'm not saying that there is no false prophet, I'm saying that Rev 13 has 2 kingdoms and out of the Sea Beast you will have a king, the anti-christ and a false prophet but there is another kingdom that sets up the mark and covers the land. In this segment we will deep dive into the Sea Beast, and part 2 we will go over the land beast and how these two systems connect.

jerusalemisraelmark of the beastend timeslast daysone world governmentanti-christmystery babyloncaliphatesea beastland beast

