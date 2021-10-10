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It’s Happening - ADA Being Utilized In Court Cases for Vaccine Mandates Refusal
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862 views • October 10, 2021
We are starting to see ADA being used in cases where employees are taking employers to court over mandates.
Video by ADARights, Jay Shore ADA Rights Advocate
You can follow ADARights on his Rumble Channel https://rumble.com/user/adarights
Follow on ADARights on Telegram https://t.me/ADARights
Video by ADARights, Jay Shore ADA Rights Advocate
You can follow ADARights on his Rumble Channel https://rumble.com/user/adarights
Follow on ADARights on Telegram https://t.me/ADARights
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