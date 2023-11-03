Hezbollah Sleeper Cells Inside U.S. Waiting Iran's Signal to Strike - WW3 Looming on the Horizon

END TIME NEWS REPORT 11.3





INTEL ANALYST WARMS OF HEZBOLLAH TERROR WAVE ACROSS U.S.

https://timcast.com/news/intel-analyst-warns-of-hezbollah-unit-910-terror-wave-across-u-s/





HEZBOLLAH SLEEPER CELLS WAITING TO STRIKE U.S. AND ISRAEL

https://www.washingtoninstitute.org/policy-analysis/inside-hezbollahs-american-sleeper-cells-waiting-irans-signal-strike-us-and-israeli





THEY WILL ATTACK U.S. BASES

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/11/we-will-attack-us-bases-they-must-pay/





W.H.O. DECLARES A PLANETARY HEALTH EMERGENCY

https://www.independentsentinel.com/scientists-demand-who-declare-a-planetary-health-emergency/





CVS PULLS POPULAR COLD MEDICINES

https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/cvs-pulls-popular-cold-medicines-store-shelves





