Hezbollah Sleeper Cells Inside U.S. Waiting Iran's Signal to Strike - WW3 Looming on the Horizon

END TIME NEWS REPORT 11.3
INTEL ANALYST WARMS OF HEZBOLLAH TERROR WAVE ACROSS U.S.
https://timcast.com/news/intel-analyst-warns-of-hezbollah-unit-910-terror-wave-across-u-s/
HEZBOLLAH SLEEPER CELLS WAITING TO STRIKE U.S. AND ISRAEL
https://www.washingtoninstitute.org/policy-analysis/inside-hezbollahs-american-sleeper-cells-waiting-irans-signal-strike-us-and-israeli
THEY WILL ATTACK U.S. BASES
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/11/we-will-attack-us-bases-they-must-pay/
W.H.O. DECLARES A PLANETARY HEALTH EMERGENCY
https://www.independentsentinel.com/scientists-demand-who-declare-a-planetary-health-emergency/
CVS PULLS POPULAR COLD MEDICINES
https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/cvs-pulls-popular-cold-medicines-store-shelves
