Iranian FM Araghchi: We neither trust them nor rule out the possibility of deception and trickery; in fact, we fully anticipate it

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi:

We neither trust them nor rule out the possibility of deception and trickery; in fact, we fully anticipate it.

In all the meetings, I have said: this might be a deception—please let no one be deceived.

Everyone should go about their work as if we are not negotiating at all—whether in the armed forces, the government, or anywhere else.

The country must be managed without reliance on these negotiations and agreements, and, thank God, it is currently being managed that way.