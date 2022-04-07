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GENETIC_GENE_ALTERING_Attorney Todd Callender_federal litigation __interviewed by Rick Wiles
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43 views • April 07, 2022
Attorney Todd Callender interviewed by Rick Wiles. He's the lead counsel in the ongoing federal litigation relating to compulsary Covid vaccination of members of the US Armed Services. Disabled Rights Advocates.
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