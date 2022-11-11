FTX Collapse, Crypto Crash and Rigged Slavery System (S)elections Du Jour

Amerika, it’s ‘democracy’ time again! And you got to ‘choose’ between Trump’s Apprentice, Dr. Oz… OR… Uncle Fester-man, as endorsed by Barack and Michael Drone Bomber, Pedo Hitler, and The Simpsons. Isn’t democracy great?!
Intro vid: Beijing Biden’s latest campaign ad. https://twitter.com/i/status/1588274340399042560
David Icke nailed it 25 years ago: https://twitter.com/wolsned/status/1589515636484579329?s=20&t=330z-GWGbDBnOONSVAdhtw
Meanwhile, in Amsterdam… Even though the freedom protest in Amsterdam was cancelled due to David Icke’s ban, thousands showed up in Amsterdam yesterday! Rutte’s thugs were completely outnumbered: https://twitter.com/i/status/1589726476944875520
