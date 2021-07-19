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Straight Shooting News w/ Bandana Ed - Exposed! July 18, 2021
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50 views • July 19, 2021
*Summer of Freedom 2021/Summer of love 1967
*The plan for global control and world depopulation was further exposed this week and the RATS behind it are being flushed out
ONE Gen Milley the U.S. Military’s Joint Chiefs Chairman in the Joey Administration
TWO Biden Administration works with Social Media a 1st Amendment Violation
THREE FBI announcements and enforcement
FOUR the not vaccine vaxes Criminal Intent
FIVE Media Blackout World Protests the World is Awakened and Mad
*“Milley spoke to friends, lawmakers and colleagues about the threat of a coup, and the "They may try, but they're not going to f**king succeed," Milley told his deputies, according to the authors. "You can't do this without the military. You can't do this without the CIA and the FBI. We're the guys with the guns."…”
*“After the January 6 insurrection, the book says Milley held a conference call each day with Meadows and then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
*Joint Chiefs chairman felt he had to be "on guard" for what might come, he feared it "could be the modern American equivalent of 'brownshirts in the streets,'"
*Milley told a group of senior leaders, "Here's the deal, guys: These guys are Nazis, they're boogaloo boys, they're Proud Boys. These are the same people we fought in World War II. We're going to put a ring of steel around this city and the Nazis aren't getting in."
A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, (Not the National Guard, or the FBI, CIA, or any other agency.
We The People have the right to keep and bear Arms and it cannot be infringed. Our Founders feared the power of a “Standing Army” and how it could be used against We The People.
What Constitution is Milley, the FBI, and CIA pledging their oath to?
Kash Patel: Gen. Milley is the “Kraken of the Swamp.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xSQSNmMpcNU
* It is time for resignations and a military tribunal.
* Will the Military fire on the civilian population if ordered to by Gen Milley?
https://americantruthtoday.com/left-news/2020/11/13/rogue-general-mark-milley-threatens-president-we-do-not-take-an-oath-to-king-or-queen-a-tyrant-or-dictator/
Biden is violating the 1st Amendment, his press sec and surgeon general admit it publicly
Jen Psaki stated that the Government, the Biden Administration is working with major Social Media companies
US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy warned Thursday health misinformation is "a serious threat to public health,"
https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/15/politics/surgeon-general-vaccine-misinformation-advisory/index.html
https://news.yahoo.com/biden-administration-flagging-problematic-posts-202600638.html
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
https://www.dhs.gov/xlibrary/assets/st/st-bips-06.pdf
https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/21_0514_strategic-intelligence-assessment-data-domestic-terrorism_0.pdf
FBI 2019 Mobilization Indicators Guide
https://www.dni.gov/files/NCTC/documents/news_documents/NCTC-FBI-DHS-HVE-Mobilization-Indicators-Booklet-2019.pdf
FBI 2019 Mobilization Indicators Guide
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FSEua-g7VcQ v
https://youtu.be/FSEua-g7VcQ?t=1071
Robert Gruler AZ Attorney EXPLAINS LANGUAGE
Former Obama CIA Director Brennan explains who are the extremists’ including those Damn Libertarians!
Dr Lee Merritt
https://rumble.com/vjbebn-national-security-and-the-covid-jab-with-dr.-lee-merritt.html
David Martin - since 1998 his firm has been the world largest underwriter for intangible assets in 168 countries, and maintains the three largest
international equity management; explains about 73 patents, for
developmental diseases COVID-19.
https://rumble.com/vjqmxr-david-explains.html
Protests in Greece & France.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s-sNjZn_6UA
Surgeon General’s site, it appears they have been testing taking control of Social Media since the breakout of Ebola and even back to AIDS/HIV. It makes sense about why Fauci, Bill Gates and the Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum in 2000.
https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/10.1186/s12889-020-08697-3.pdf
*The plan for global control and world depopulation was further exposed this week and the RATS behind it are being flushed out
ONE Gen Milley the U.S. Military’s Joint Chiefs Chairman in the Joey Administration
TWO Biden Administration works with Social Media a 1st Amendment Violation
THREE FBI announcements and enforcement
FOUR the not vaccine vaxes Criminal Intent
FIVE Media Blackout World Protests the World is Awakened and Mad
*“Milley spoke to friends, lawmakers and colleagues about the threat of a coup, and the "They may try, but they're not going to f**king succeed," Milley told his deputies, according to the authors. "You can't do this without the military. You can't do this without the CIA and the FBI. We're the guys with the guns."…”
*“After the January 6 insurrection, the book says Milley held a conference call each day with Meadows and then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
*Joint Chiefs chairman felt he had to be "on guard" for what might come, he feared it "could be the modern American equivalent of 'brownshirts in the streets,'"
*Milley told a group of senior leaders, "Here's the deal, guys: These guys are Nazis, they're boogaloo boys, they're Proud Boys. These are the same people we fought in World War II. We're going to put a ring of steel around this city and the Nazis aren't getting in."
A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, (Not the National Guard, or the FBI, CIA, or any other agency.
We The People have the right to keep and bear Arms and it cannot be infringed. Our Founders feared the power of a “Standing Army” and how it could be used against We The People.
What Constitution is Milley, the FBI, and CIA pledging their oath to?
Kash Patel: Gen. Milley is the “Kraken of the Swamp.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xSQSNmMpcNU
* It is time for resignations and a military tribunal.
* Will the Military fire on the civilian population if ordered to by Gen Milley?
https://americantruthtoday.com/left-news/2020/11/13/rogue-general-mark-milley-threatens-president-we-do-not-take-an-oath-to-king-or-queen-a-tyrant-or-dictator/
Biden is violating the 1st Amendment, his press sec and surgeon general admit it publicly
Jen Psaki stated that the Government, the Biden Administration is working with major Social Media companies
US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy warned Thursday health misinformation is "a serious threat to public health,"
https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/15/politics/surgeon-general-vaccine-misinformation-advisory/index.html
https://news.yahoo.com/biden-administration-flagging-problematic-posts-202600638.html
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
https://www.dhs.gov/xlibrary/assets/st/st-bips-06.pdf
https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/21_0514_strategic-intelligence-assessment-data-domestic-terrorism_0.pdf
FBI 2019 Mobilization Indicators Guide
https://www.dni.gov/files/NCTC/documents/news_documents/NCTC-FBI-DHS-HVE-Mobilization-Indicators-Booklet-2019.pdf
FBI 2019 Mobilization Indicators Guide
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FSEua-g7VcQ v
https://youtu.be/FSEua-g7VcQ?t=1071
Robert Gruler AZ Attorney EXPLAINS LANGUAGE
Former Obama CIA Director Brennan explains who are the extremists’ including those Damn Libertarians!
Dr Lee Merritt
https://rumble.com/vjbebn-national-security-and-the-covid-jab-with-dr.-lee-merritt.html
David Martin - since 1998 his firm has been the world largest underwriter for intangible assets in 168 countries, and maintains the three largest
international equity management; explains about 73 patents, for
developmental diseases COVID-19.
https://rumble.com/vjqmxr-david-explains.html
Protests in Greece & France.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s-sNjZn_6UA
Surgeon General’s site, it appears they have been testing taking control of Social Media since the breakout of Ebola and even back to AIDS/HIV. It makes sense about why Fauci, Bill Gates and the Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum in 2000.
https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/10.1186/s12889-020-08697-3.pdf
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